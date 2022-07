Activist investor Elliott building stake in Swedish Match - Bloomberg News

Adds Elliott's response

July 7 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management is building a stake in tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliott plans to oppose the nearly $16 billion buyout deal for Swedish Match made by Philip Morris PM.N under its current terms, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3P7BLwQ)

Elliott managed nearly $51.5 billion of assets as of last year.

Swedish Match and Philip Morris did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Elliott declined to comment.

Hedge fund Bronte Capital, a shareholder of Stockholm-based Swedish Match, has also opposed the takeover previously, saying the offer price was "unacceptable". Some 90% of shareholders need to agree to the deal for it to proceed under Swedish law.

Another shareholder abrdn ABDN.L has also said it was not clear whether the long-term value of Swedish Match was reflected in Philip Morris' offer price.

