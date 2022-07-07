US Markets

Activist investor Elliott building stake in Swedish Match - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

Activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management is building a stake in tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match AB, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds Elliott's response

July 7 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management is building a stake in tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliott plans to oppose the nearly $16 billion buyout deal for Swedish Match made by Philip Morris PM.N under its current terms, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3P7BLwQ)

Elliott managed nearly $51.5 billion of assets as of last year.

Swedish Match and Philip Morris did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Elliott declined to comment.

Hedge fund Bronte Capital, a shareholder of Stockholm-based Swedish Match, has also opposed the takeover previously, saying the offer price was "unacceptable". Some 90% of shareholders need to agree to the deal for it to proceed under Swedish law.

Another shareholder abrdn ABDN.L has also said it was not clear whether the long-term value of Swedish Match was reflected in Philip Morris' offer price.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PM

Other Topics

Banking

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular