Activist Investor Elliott acquires stake in PayPal - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 26 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has a stake in PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The size of the stake and the investor's intentions were not immediately known, the report added. https://on.wsj.com/3S4kuGZ

PayPal did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

