Activist investor Elliott acquires $1 bln stake in refiner Phillips 66

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Elliott Management said on Wednesday it has taken a $1 billion stake in refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N, and plans to seek as many as two board seats.

Phillips 66 did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

Shares of the refiner jumped 5.1% to $124 in premarket trading.

