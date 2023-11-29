News & Insights

US Markets
PSX

Activist investor Elliott acquires $1 bln stake in refiner Phillips 66

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

November 29, 2023 — 08:26 am EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2 and 3

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Elliott Management said on Wednesday it has taken a $1 billion stake in refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N, and plans to seek as many as two board seats.

Phillips 66 did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

Shares of the refiner jumped 5.1% to $124 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Anil D'Silva and Varun H K)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.