Activist Investor Edenbrook Capital Increases Position Brightcove Inc (BCOV)

Fintel reports that Edenbrook Capital, LLC has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,608,490 shares of Brightcove Inc (BCOV). This represents 13.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 23, 2022 they reported 5,116,189 shares and 12.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.62% and an increase in total ownership of 1.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments, Inc. holds 6,602,977 shares representing 15.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304,155 shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 59.65% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC holds 5,279,732 shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,807,064 shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake LP holds 2,445,450 shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101,400 shares, representing an increase of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management LLC holds 2,424,129 shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 2,416,779 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435,901 shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 39.81% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brightcove Inc. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Brightcove Inc is 0.1187%, a decrease of 3.3397%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 38,091,469 shares.

