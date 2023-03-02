US Markets
AMD

Activist investor Dan Loeb builds passive stake in AMD

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

March 02, 2023 — 02:41 pm EST

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

March 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb on Thursday told investors in his hedge fund Third Point that the firm has invested in microchip company Advanced Micro DevicesAMD.O, or AMD, a source familiar with the matter said.

Third Point, which occasionally pursues an activist strategy and pushes for changes at companies, is not planning to press for changes at AMD and the investment can be considered a passive stake, the person familiar with the fund said.

A spokesperson for Loeb declined to commentand AMD declined to comment.

Shares of AMD were up about 2% in late afternoon trade. CNBC reported on the stake earlier.

(Reporting By Svea Herbst; editing by Peter Henderson)

((peter.henderson@thomsonreuters.com; 323 251 4827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.