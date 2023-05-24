News & Insights

Activist investor Cevian sells bulk of stake in Aviva, insurer says

Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

May 24, 2023 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital has sold almost its entire stake in British insurer Aviva, a spokesperson for the FTSE 100 company said on Wednesday.

Cevian's position in Aviva has fallen from more than 150 million shares at the peak in October last year to around 60,000 shares, the spokesperson said.

Cevian had campagined for a shake-up at Aviva to drive up investor payouts.

Cevian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.