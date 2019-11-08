US Markets

Activist investor Carl Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake

Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Activist investor Carl Ichan, who has been waging a bitter battle against Occidental Petroleum Corp's board over its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, cut his holdings in the oil and gas producer by nearly a third, according to an open letter to shareholders he released Friday.

Icahn sold 10 million shares and now holds 23 million shares, valued around $900 million, he said. He had owned a $1.6 billion stake in Occidental as of May 30.

