Activist investor Caligan picks up stake in ADMA, targets potential sale

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Activist investor Caligan Partners has bought a 5.6% stake in ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O and may urge the biotech company to consider a potential strategic review or explore a sale, its SEC filing showed on Friday.

The New York-based hedge fund co-founded by David Johnson — a former Carlyle Group executive — said shares of ADMA were undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity, and that it plans to communicate with the management, the board, other shareholders or third parties, including potential buyers.

ADMA's shares have dropped about 43% in the last 12 months, and its market capitalization currently stands at $301.6 million.

The stake-buy announcement comes weeks after ADMA said in its prelim fourth-quarter earnings that it continues to review a variety of strategic and financing alternatives and had engaged Morgan Stanley to be an advisor for the same.

Caligan, which invests in biotech and technology companies, also owns activist stakes in Liquidia Corp LQDA.O and Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O.

ADMA develops specialty plasma-derived therapies for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection.

Plasma supply is constrained by worldwide collection shortages, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19-related global impacts that can take years to recover, given the 7-to-12-month cycle required to produce plasma therapies, Caligan said.

Shares of ADMA Biologics rose as much as 3.9% in early trade after the news.

ADMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

