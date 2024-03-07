News & Insights

US Markets
ANIK

Activist investor Caligan discloses 9.7% stake in Anika, nominates two director candidates

March 07, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by Manas Mishra and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - Activist investor Caligan Partners has disclosed a 9.7% stake in Anika Therapeutics ANIK.O and nominated two director candidates to the drugmaker's board.

Caligan nominated David Johnson and William Jellison to the company's board, according to a regulatory filing late on Wednesday. It previously had roughly a 7% stake, a filing in September last year showed.

In the new filing, Caligan said Anika's shares "are significantly undervalued and represent a compelling investment opportunity".

Caligan, which specializes in healthcare investing, had previously urged the company to consider strategic alternatives, including a full sale, as its stock price underperformed and it faced losses at its joint preservation segment.

In April last year, Anika, which makes osteoarthritis knee pain relief injection treatments, reached a settlement with Caligan. It had then appointed former Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N executive Gary Fischetti as a director to its board.

Shares of Anika, which also makes implants that are used in soft tissue repair procedures, closed at $26.03 on Wednesday, versus the peak of $75.72 hit in 2019.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANIK
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.