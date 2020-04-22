Activist Investor Builds $1.1 Billion Stake in a Resurging Nintendo

Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) has piqued the interest of activist investor ValueAct Capital, which has amassed a $1.1 billion stake in the game maker.

In a letter obtained by Reuters, ValueAct Capital said it has acquired 2.6 million shares of the Japanese tech stock, reflecting a slightly more than 2% stake based on Nintendo's closing stock price Tuesday. The activist investment firm began acquiring shares of Nintendo in late February and March amid a steep sell-off in the stock market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

ValueAct said it has held several talks with Nintendo's management over its long term strategy and believes in the company's vision laid out by CEO Shuntaro Furukawa. ValueAct believes the future is bright for Nintendo, with growth likely in its software business and the opportunity to morph into a bigger, broad-based entertainment company.

"We believe Nintendo will be one of the largest digital media services in the world, in a category with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Tencent Interactive Entertainment, and Apple Music," the investment firm wrote. While Nintendo hasn't prospered like some of its rival gaming software companies, its digital transition could pay off, driving the growth of its software business, ValueAct argues.

ValueAct tends to work behind the scenes with management rather than pushing for change publicly. In the letter, ValueAct highlighted the fact partners at the firm have served on the boards of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and are in a unique position to give Nintendo advice and guidance. The firm did not ask for seats on the board, notes Reuters.

Nintendo told Reuters it's aware of ValueAct's stake in the company and confirmed it has been engaged in dialogue with the firm. It would not disclose the nature of the talks.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe Systems and Nintendo and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.