News & Insights

Commodities
GIL

Activist investor Browning West pushes for more board seats at Gildan Activewear

January 09, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S.-based activist fund Browning West on Tuesday sought the removal of a majority of directors on the board of Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear GIL.TO, by expanding its list of candidates to eight from five.

Browning West in a letter to the company's shareholders said it has requested a special meeting to be "held without delay" to reconstitute Gildan's board.

The move comes amid a public spat between Gildan shareholders and the board over the ouster of its co-founder Glenn Chamandy from the post of CEO.

On Monday, the company's board said it was investigating "new information" around Chamandy's departure, including his engagement with "certain shareholders" before his termination.

Browning West, which owns 5% of Gildan's outstanding shares said on Tuesday it had learned that the board "intends to employ extreme delay tactics" by pushing its annual meeting of shareholders or any other special meeting to late 2024.

The activist investor, along with other big shareholders, has called to reinstate Chamandy as the CEO, and terminate the appointment of new CEO Vince Tyra.

Gildan's shares fell more than 10% in December, as the tussle between the board and the shareholders unfolded.

Gildan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.