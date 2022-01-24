Commodities
PTON

Activist investor Blackwells seeks to remove Peloton CEO

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Activist investor Blackwells Capital on Monday called on the board of exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc to remove Chief Executive John Foley and start a sale process.

Adds details from the letter, background

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Blackwells Capital on Monday called on the board of exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O to remove Chief Executive John Foley and start a sale process.

The investment firm, founded by Jason Aintabi, said Foley is "ill-suited to lead company and must be removed".

The board should begin the sale process to fully maximize value of Peloton's brand, team, customer base and technology, Blackwells said in a letter to the company.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The letter comes after CNBC reported that Peloton was temporarily halting the production of its bikes and treadmills amid lower demand.

The development caused the stock price of Peloton to tumble 24% on Thursday, wiping of $2.5 billion from its market value.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular