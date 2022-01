Jan 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Blackwells Capital on Monday called on the board of Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O to remove Chief Executive John Foley.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.