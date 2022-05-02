Activist investor Ancora urges sale of Hasbro's Entertainment One unit- letter

Recasts, changes sourcing, adds background

May 2 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ancora Holdings Inc wants toymaker Hasbro Inc HAS.O to explore a full or partial sale of its unit Entertainment One to cut debt and replace longstanding directors on the board, according to its letter obtained by Reuters.

Ancora has a roughly 1% stake in Hasbro, the investor said in the letter, adding that the divesture of Entertainment One can yield up the company $2 billion and result in tax benefits.

The move comes after activist investor Alta Fox Capital Management's push last week to oust Hasbro's chairman and two other directors, as it seeks changes at the company, including a spin-off of it Wizards of the Coast unit.

Ancora urged Hasbro's board to reassess a tax-free spinoff of the Wizards of Coast unit, which publishes "Dungeons & Dragons" and "Magic: The Gathering," given that its shares are trading at about 75% discount to intrinsic value according to its analysis.

Monopoly maker Hasbro bought Entertainment One for about $4 billion in cash in 2019, in a bid to expand into the lucrative infant and preschool market by gaining access to popular TV shows like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

Hasbro did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Uttaresh.V)

