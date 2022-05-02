Activist investor Ancora has stake in Hasbro, urges sale of Entertainment One unit - WSJ

May 2 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ancora Holdings Inc has a roughly 1% stake in Hasbro Inc HAS.O and wants the toymaker to explore a full or partial sale of its unit Entertainment One, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Ancora also wants Hasbro to replace longstanding directors on its board, the report said, citing a letter the activist sent to the company's board.

Ancora and Hasbro did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.