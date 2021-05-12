US Markets
DPZ

Activist investor Ackman says Pershing Square owns 6% of Domino's - WSJ

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management owns about 6% of Domino's Pizza Inc, the billionaire investor told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Adds shares, details on stake

May 12 (Reuters) - Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management owns about 6% of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, the billionaire investor told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Ackman, whose bets on companies are closely watched, also said he swapped Starbucks CorpSBUX.O for the pizza chain, the WSJ added.

"It's (Domino's) a very compelling story and big international growth opportunity ... and there's plenty of room to run both here and abroad," Ackman told the Journal during its Future of Everything Festival event.

Domino's shares rose as much as 5.9% to a record $447.10 on the news, while Starbucks fell 1.4%.

Pershing Square declined to comment, while Starbucks and Domino's did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular