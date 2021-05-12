Activist investor Ackman says Pershing Square owns 6% of Domino's - WSJ

Adds shares, details on stake

May 12 (Reuters) - Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management owns about 6% of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, the billionaire investor told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Ackman, whose bets on companies are closely watched, also said he swapped Starbucks CorpSBUX.O for the pizza chain, the WSJ added.

"It's (Domino's) a very compelling story and big international growth opportunity ... and there's plenty of room to run both here and abroad," Ackman told the Journal during its Future of Everything Festival event.

Domino's shares rose as much as 5.9% to a record $447.10 on the news, while Starbucks fell 1.4%.

Pershing Square declined to comment, while Starbucks and Domino's did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.