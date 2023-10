Oct 17 (Reuters) - Activist-investor Carl Icahn said his firm had sued current and former board directors at Illumina ILMN.O concerning the acquisition of gene-sequencing company Grail GRAL.O, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

