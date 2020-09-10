Starboard Value Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Starboard Value, raised $360 million by offering 36 million units at $10. The company offered 6 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one-sixth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50, and a contingent right to receive at least one-sixth of a warrant. The company may raise an additional $100 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with clients of Starboard Value.



The company is led by CEO Martin McNulty Jr., a Managing Director of Starboard Value, and Chairman Jeffrey Smith, founder, CEO, CIO, and a Managing Member of Starboard. The company plans to target industries that align with its sponsor's and advisors' backgrounds, including technology, healthcare, consumer, industrials, and hospitality and entertainment.



Starboard Value Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SVACU. UBS Investment Bank, Stifel and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Activist hedge fund's SPAC Starboard Value Acquisition prices upsized $360 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

