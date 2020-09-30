Sarissa Capital Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Sarissa Capital Management, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $175 million in an initial public offering.



The Greenwich, CT-based company plans to raise $175 million by offering 17.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Sarissa Capital Acquisition would command a market value of $219 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Alexander Denner, who has served as Founding Partner and CIO of activist hedge fund Sarissa Capital Management since 2012, and CFO Patrice Bonfiglio, who has served as Chief Compliance Officer of Sarissa since 2017 and CFO since 2014. The company intends to focus on industries that complement the management team’s background, specifically focusing on the healthcare and biopharma industries.



Sarissa Capital Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SRSAU. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Activist hedge fund Sarissa Capital's healthcare SPAC Sarissa Capital Acquisition files for a $175 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



