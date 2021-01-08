Activist hedge fund Sachem Head returns 45.6% in 2020

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management, which has from time to time pushed companies to perform better by urging strategic and operational changes, gained 45.6% last year, two investors said.

The return puts Sachem Head, run by Scott Ferguson, among the best-performing activist investors, easily beating the broader S&P 500 index, which gained 16% last year.

In 2019, Sachem Head returned approximately 22%.

A spokesman for Sachem Head declined to comment.

Sachem Head owned shares in less than 20 U.S. companies at the end of the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing. It listed animal health care company Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N and materials company Olin Corp OLN.N as its biggest investments.

Ferguson made a roughly $1.2 billion bet on Elanco last year. The company's stock price jumped roughly 12% on news in October that Sachem Head was involved. Shortly before the end of the year, Sachem Head and the company quietly reached a settlement for three board seats, including one for Ferguson.

A year ago Ferguson nominated four directors at Olin Corp. and reached a settlement with the company for two board seats several weeks later.

The pace of activist campaigns slowed last year - down roughly 20% from 2019, Lazard data show - as investors reacted to the pandemic and the unexpected business conditions it caused. For a number of activists, strong stock picking instead of forceful pressure for change helped generate strong returns.

Ferguson's one-time boss, William Ackman, for example, posted a 70.2% return in his Pershing Square Holdings portfolio but largely stayed out of the limelight, mainly adding cash to companies he already owned.

Sachem Head managed roughly $2.9 billion in assets at the end of 2019, according to a regulatory filing made early in 2020.

