Activist hedge fund Elliott sells stakes in Hyundai Motor companies - paper

Elliott Management sold all its shares in Hyundai Motor Group companies last year, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday, after the U.S. activist hedge fund's campaign demanding 7 trillion won ($6 billion) in dividends and board seats was thwarted in March.
