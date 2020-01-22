US Markets

Activist hedge fund Elliott sells stakes in Hyundai Motor companies - paper

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Elliott Management sold all its shares in Hyundai Motor Group companies last year, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday, after the U.S. activist hedge fund's campaign demanding 7 trillion won ($6 billion) in dividends and board seats was thwarted in March.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular