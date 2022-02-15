Activist Generali investors call for "open dialogue"

Two activist investors in Generali, including eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, on Tuesday urged Italy's leading insurer to engage in "an open and constructive dialogue" to overcome issues that have held back its growth.

Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin and Fondazione CRT said in a joint statement it was important for a company of strategic importance for the country such as Generali to engage with shareholders and respect their rights.

Delfin, Generali's third-largest investor, and smaller shareholder CRT said their consultation pact over Generali remained in place, as they sought to express their view on the insurer's future after investing "significant resources" in it.

