Activist fund Oasis to sponsor female director training in Japan

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Activist fund Oasis Management Co unveiled a month-long initiative on Tuesday to sponsor board-director training courses in Japan for qualified women, as many Japanese companies struggle to find female directors to diversify their boards.

Hong Kong-based Oasis said it will pay all costs this month for qualified women who enrol for director training courses at the non-profit Board Director Training Institute of Japan.

"Improving gender diversity on boards in Japan by adding qualified female directors is something we are focused on and believe will improve governance and competitiveness at Japanese companies," Oasis founder Seth Fischer said in a statement.

Oasis' current and past investments include Toshiba Corp 6502.T, Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T and Tokyo Dome Corp TKDOF.PK.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.