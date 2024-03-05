News & Insights

Activist fund Oasis buys 9.6% stake in Japan's Ain Holdings, filing shows

March 05, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management has bought a 9.6% stake in Japan's Ain Holdings 9627.T, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Shares in Ain, which operates pharmacies and retail businesses, surged more than 15% in early morning trade in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

