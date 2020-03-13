Activist fund Elliott backs SoftBank's $4.8 billion buyback plan

March 13 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management said on Friday it supports SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T latest move to buy back up to $4.8 billion of its shares.

Elliott also said SoftBank would have opportunities to pursue additional buybacks following the completion of the merger between Sprint S.N and T-Mobile TMUS.O.

Earlier on Friday, SoftBank announced a plan to repurchase up to 7% of its shares as the Japanese tech conglomerate's shares have tumbled by about a quarter in March.

