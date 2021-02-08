Activist fund Effissimo to launch tender offer for Japan's Sanken Electric

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Singapore-based activist hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management said on Monday it would launch a tender offer to buy up to 30% of Japan's Sanken Electric Co.

Effissimo, which already holds 9.97% of the electronic components maker, plans to spend up to 25.2 billion yen ($239 million), buying shares at 5,205 yen each, a 17% premium to Monday's closing price of 4,445 yen.

($1 = 105.5100 yen)

