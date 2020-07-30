Activist fund Effissimo says has cut Toshiba stake to 9.91% from 15.36%

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Singapore-based activist fund Effissimo Capital Management said on Thursday it has cut its stake in Toshiba Corp to 9.91% from 15.36% amid a proxy fight to add three directors.

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Singapore-based activist fund Effissimo Capital Management said on Thursday it has cut its stake in Toshiba Corp 6502.T to 9.91% from 15.36% amid a proxy fight to add three directors.

Effissimo Capital Management is calling for Toshiba to elect an Effissimo co-founder and two others as outside directors ahead of the industrial conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

Effissimo said the stake sale will make its co-founder meet Toshiba's criteria for independent director, which disqualify executives of funds holding a 10% stake or more in the company from that role.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters