Activist fund Amber raises stake in Lagardere above 10%

Activist investment fund Amber Capital has raised its stake in Lagardere above 10%, France's financial watchdog AMF said on Wednesday.

The regulator said in a filing that Amber Capital holds 10.58% of Lagardere, which controls assets in publishing, media and airport retail, and 7.93% of voting rights as of Feb. 6.

Amber Capital previously had a stake of around 5.3%.

The investment fund has urged the French media and travel retail group to do more to boost shareholder value.

