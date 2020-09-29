Activist fund Amber Capital shares Engie board's concerns on valuation

Contributor
Gwenaelle Barzic Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Activist fund Amber Capital said on Tuesday it fully shared concerns expressed by French utility Engie's board on the necessity to adequately value its stake in Suez, after Veolia offered to buy a 29.9% stake for 2.9 billion euros ($3.38 billion).

Adds Amber's comments

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Activist fund Amber Capital said on Tuesday it fully shared concerns expressed by French utility Engie's ENGIE.PA board on the necessity to adequately value its stake in Suez SEVI.PA, after Veolia VIE.PA offered to buy a 29.9% stake for 2.9 billion euros ($3.38 billion).

Engie, which owns almost 32% of Suez, rejected Veolia's initial advance but has said it would consider a higher offer.

Veolia is due to improve its bid to buy the bulk of Engie's stake in smaller rival Suez by Sept. 30.

Amber said in a letter sent to Engie's board that Veolia's project would open the path to creating a European champion for the environment.

The activist fund also said that it was deeply concerned by hostile methods used by Suez's management consisting in integrating its water business in France into a Dutch foundation.

"Suez's management does not serve the best interests of its shareholders", Amber Capital said.

($1 = 0.8569 euros)

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters