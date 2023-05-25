Activist Elliott's head of stewardship leaves firm -sources

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Elliott Management's head of investment stewardship, Christine O'Brien, who has spent years fostering better relations between the hedge fund and institutional investors, has resigned from the firm, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

O'Brien spent nearly 12 years at Elliott and was named the head of investment stewardship in 2017 where she developed the way the $56 billion hedge fund interacted with other investment firms, including index funds BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, broadening the firm's relationships in the governance world.

A spokeswoman for Elliott declined to comment and O'Brien could not be reached for comment.

