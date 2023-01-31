US Markets
Activist Elliott takes stake in Vantage Towers, filing shows

January 31, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by Andres Gonzalez and Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott ECAL.UL has disclosed a 5.6% stake in Vantage Towers VTWRn.DE, the German-listed wireless masts business owned by Vodafone VOD.L, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The stake is held in voting rights through shares and instruments, the filing said.

Vantage Towers, which earlier reported a 4.8% increase in third-quarter sales, is majority owned by Vodafone VOD.L, which will sell up to half of its 81.7% stake in the company to a consortium of Global Infrastructure Partners and KKR KKR.N in a deal announced in November.

This is the latest live deal in which Elliott has become active in Germany and follows investments in Kabel Deutschland and Uniper UN01.DE in recent years, both of which ended in handsome payouts for the investor led by Paul Singer.

Elliott declined to comment.

