Activist demands Germany's ABO Wind axes legal structure plan

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - Activist energy fund Enkraft called on German renewables firm ABO Wind AB9.DE to scrap plans for a change in its legal structure, saying it would hurt its access to capital markets.

ABO Wind on June 1 said it may adopt a legal structure that will essentially preserve control by its two biggest shareholders, even if they were to lose their joint majority.

Enkraft, which owns around 4% of ABO Wind, said in a letter dated June 2 that the announcement, which caused the company's shares to plunge by 11%, had destroyed investor confidence.

ABO Wind said changing to a KGaA structure would improve its opportunities on the capital markets because the families of its two founders, which together hold 52%, could maintain control even if they did not buy into future share sales.

"We hereby urge you to take no further action with regard to the contemplated change of legal form into a KGaA, to immediately cease all previous steps to prepare such a move and to announce this in a public declaration in the next few days," Enkraft said in the letter to ABO Wind's management.

A spokesperson for ABO Wind said it would pursue its plan as previously announced, adding it would now seek to discuss the plan with investors.

"We believe that this will increase earnings per share and thus be positive for all ABO Wind shareholders in the long term," the spokesperson added.

