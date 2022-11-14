Investing
CVE

Activist Dan Loeb’s Third Point Took New Range, Comstock Resources Stakes

November 14, 2022 — 07:17 pm EST

Written by Greg Morcroft for Fintel ->

Activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point funds filed a 13F report disclosing a new 3.9 million share Range Resources (US:RRC) stake and a three million share slug of Comstock Resources (US:CRK).

The firm liquidated its Cenovus Energy (US:CVE) stake in the third quarter and almost halved its EQT (US:EQT) stake to 3.25 million from 7.525 million shares.

Third Point lowered its Antero Resources (US:AR) holdings to 100,000 shares from 3.39 million.

 

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Investing
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVE
EQT
AR
CRK
RRC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.