Activist CIAM urges vote against SCOR's chair, two directors

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Activist investor CIAM has urged SCOR SCOR.PA shareholders to vote against the re-election of the company's chairman and two of its directors, as it continues its campaign to overhaul the French reinsurer.

The fresh proxy context is the latest in a long-running push by CIAM to oust long time leader Denis Kessler after a sustained period of share price underperformance for SCOR against its sector peers and amid concerns about its corporate governance.

The campaign has already enjoyed some success, with Kessler announcing his intention in May to step down from his joint role as chief executive in favour of insider Laurent Rousseau.

Rousseau's appointment saw the exit of Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas, a former political adviser who had been due to become CEO in 2022, but who had drawn criticism from some for his lack of insurance experience.

Ahead of SCOR's June 30 annual general meeting, CIAM partner Anne-Sophie d'Andlau told Reuters Kessler's move to drop the CEO role was not enough, and it was calling on fellow shareholders to oppose his re-election as chairman.

While welcoming Rousseau's appointment as CEO, d'Andlau said he would find it harder to take the necessary action on corporate strategy if Kessler remained at the company.

"Keeping Denis Kessler as chairman, we don't think is advisable because the new CEO will not have enough margin for manoeuvre to really think about a new recovery plan for the company."

CIAM, which holds a stake of just under 1% in SCOR, said it also planned to vote against Kessler's pay package for 2020 after he failed to meet any of the financial targets and would oppose a "poorly structured and particularly opaque" 2021 plan.

Scor's shares fell 29.4% in 2020, against a 13.6% fall for the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index .SXIP.

Given its concerns around the company's succession planning and pay, CIAM said it would also vote against the re-election of two members of the board's Compensation and Nomination Committee, Claude Tendil and Bruno Pfister.

"There's been this succession crisis - they are accountable for that," said d'Andlau.

