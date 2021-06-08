Activist Cevian takes 5% stake in British insurer Aviva

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Activist investor Cevian Capital said on Tuesday it had built up a 4.95% stake in Aviva and that the British insurer should be able to return 5 billion pounds ($7.08 billion) of excess capital in 2022.

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital said on Tuesday it had built up a 4.95% stake in Aviva and that the British insurer should be able to return 5 billion pounds ($7.08 billion) of excess capital in 2022.

"Aviva has been poorly managed for many years, and its high-quality core businesses have been held back by high costs and a series of bad strategic decisions," Christer Gardell, managing partner and co-founder of Cevian said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7063 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters