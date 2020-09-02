Activist Cevian Capital trims Ericsson stake to 5.45% of share capital

Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published
Activist investor Cevian Capital cut its holding in Sweden's Ericsson by around 33 million B-shares in August and now holds around 5.45% of the share capital in the telecom equipment maker, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing, published on Tuesday, showed Cevian now held 181.4 million B-shares and 339,228 A-shares in Ericsson.

Cevian held a 6.45% stake in Ericsson at the end of July, according to an earlier filing.

