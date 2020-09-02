Activist Cevian Capital trims Ericsson stake to 5.45%

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Activist investor Cevian Capital has cut its holding in Ericsson to 5.45% of the telecom equipment maker's share capital in order to adjust the relative weights of its portfolio and to free up capital for new investments, Cevian co-founder Christer Gardell said on Wednesday.

Adds comments from Cevian's Christer Gardell

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital has cut its holding in Ericsson ERICb.ST to 5.45% of the telecom equipment maker's share capital in order to adjust the relative weights of its portfolio and to free up capital for new investments, Cevian co-founder Christer Gardell said on Wednesday.

A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, published late on Tuesday, showed Cevian now holds 181.4 million B-shares and 339,228 A-shares in Ericsson.

"Ericsson is still one of Cevian's largest positions," Gardell told Reuters.

"Our confidence in Ericsson remains strong as before and we continue to see a significant value potential in the company."

Cevian, one of Ericsson's biggest owners, held a 6.45% stake in Ericsson at the end of July, according to an earlier filing, meaning it has cut its holding by some 33 million B-shares since then.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson and Louise Heavens)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More