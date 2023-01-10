Commodities

Activist Bluebell builds stake in Bayer, pushes for company breakup -Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

January 10, 2023 — 02:59 pm EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Updates with effort to contact Bluebell, details, background

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has built a stake in Bayer AG BAYGn.DE and is pushing for a breakup of the German pharmaceutical and agriculture company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

UK-based Bluebell is also seeking an overhaul of Bayer's corporate governance, the report added.

A Bayer spokesperson, who declined to comment on the report, said: "Generally speaking we are always open for a constructive dialogue with our stakeholders."

Bluebell didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The report follows that the activist investment fund Inclusive Capital Partners, run by hedge fund veteran Jeffrey Ubben, had acquired a 0.83% stake in Bayer, which continues to suffer from a weak market value.

Bloomberg said the size of the Bluebell holding was undisclosed.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt; Editing by Jane Merriman and Cynthia Osterman)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.