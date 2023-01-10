Activist Bluebell builds stake in Bayer, pushes for company breakup -Bloomberg

Updates with effort to contact Bluebell, details, background

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has built a stake in Bayer AG BAYGn.DE and is pushing for a breakup of the German pharmaceutical and agriculture company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

UK-based Bluebell is also seeking an overhaul of Bayer's corporate governance, the report added.

A Bayer spokesperson, who declined to comment on the report, said: "Generally speaking we are always open for a constructive dialogue with our stakeholders."

Bluebell didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The report follows that the activist investment fund Inclusive Capital Partners, run by hedge fund veteran Jeffrey Ubben, had acquired a 0.83% stake in Bayer, which continues to suffer from a weak market value.

Bloomberg said the size of the Bluebell holding was undisclosed.

