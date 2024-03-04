News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Activist Blackwells says strategy, transparency issues hampering Disney

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

March 04, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - Walt Disney investor Blackwells Capital said the lack of a strong content and technology strategy as well as governance and transparency issues were hampering the entertainment giant's performance, as it attempts to get board seats at the company.

Blackwells, one of the two activist shareholders seeking Disney DIS.N board seats, said last week the company needed to come up with an artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, and that such a move could offer a strong boost its stock.

"Disney's board lacks critical bandwidth and expertise in content, media, technology and governance best-practices," Jason Aintabi, investment head of Blackwells, said in a presentation published on Monday.

Disney, shares of which were up 1.3% in premarket trading after the news, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management is also campaigning for two board seats at Disney.

Blackwells has largely backed Disney CEO Bob Iger's leadership, but it recently laid out potential changes, including a possible breakup and spinning off its park and hotel assets into a real estate investment trust.

Last week, the grandchildren of Roy and Walt Disney, founders of Walt Disney Co, backed CEO Iger and the board, while opposing activist investors targeting the company.

They warned Disney shareholders in an open letter about the threats posed by "self-anointed" activist investors, calling them "wolves in sheep's clothing" waiting to tear apart the company.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.