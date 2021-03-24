Activist-backed proposal for Toshiba probe received 58% of shareholder votes

TOKYO, March 24(Reuters) - About 58% of Toshiba Corp 6502.T shareholders last week voted in favour of an independent probe into allegations that investors were pressured ahead of last year's annual general meeting, a breakdown of the results showed on Tuesday.

The win for Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba's biggest investor with a 9.9% stake, marked only the fourth time an activist shareholder motion has won approval in Japan and the first at a major household name.

A second proposal from U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, Toshiba's second largest shareholder, received 39% of shareholder votes. The fund wanted the board to present a five-year capital policy plan or make certain returns to shareholders.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

