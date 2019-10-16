Activision's Overwatch Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Activision Blizzard ATVI recently announced the availability of Overwatch Legendary Edition on Nintendo Switch. The game is available either in a boxed or a digital version, which is available for download.



Notably, Overwatch Legendary Edition players will get three-month free online membership for Nintendo Switch and a chance to unlock a Golden Loot Box before Dec 31, 2019.



Moreover, the top-notch game comes with a number of enhanced features for Nintendo Switch users. The game will feature all 31 heroes and 28 location maps.



Additionally, Nintendo Switch’s gyroscopic motion control system will give console users an unforgettable experience while playing Overwatch.



Notably, while Overwatch is one of the popular franchises of Activision, Nintendo Switch has sold more than 36 million consoles globally since its launch in March 2017, per Statista data.



The availability of the game on the popular console is expected to further expand its gamer base, thereby driving Activision’s top-line growth.

Solid Product Portfolio to Aid the Top Line

Activision Blizzard has a strong gaming portfolio with a number of blockbuster games and exciting franchises like Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft.



The company’s recent release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s new season named Operation Dark Divide, exclusively for PlayStation 4 users, marks a step toward strengthening its portfolio.



Further, the company has recently partnered with Tencent TCEHY to bring Call of Duty to the mobile platform.



We believe that Activision’s continued focus on developing and updating content is encouraging and is expected to drive the company’s revenue growth.



