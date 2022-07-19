Activision unit's QA workers file paperwork to form union

US Markets
Quality assurance workers at Blizzard Albany, a unit of games developer Activision Blizzard Inc, on Tuesday announced the formation of a union and have filed for a union representation election with labor board, a statement from the workers said.

Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

