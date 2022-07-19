Activision unit's QA workers file paperwork to form union
July 19 (Reuters) - Quality assurance workers at Blizzard Albany, a unit of games developer Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O, on Tuesday announced the formation of a union and have filed for a union representation election with labor board, a statement from the workers said.
Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
