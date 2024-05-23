News & Insights

Activision Confirms Release Of Call Of Duty Black Ops 6

May 23, 2024 — 03:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Microsoft-owned (MSFT) Activision has announced the launch of next Call of Duty game titled Black Ops 6 by sharing several teasers on its website.

The teaser, posted on X/Twitter, shows Mount Rushmore being vandalized by a group of people with the caption "A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins".

Another video depicts faces on Mount Rushmore being blindfolded with words "The Truth Lies" written on them, followed by a logo featuring three wolf heads.

Additionally, a fan page CharlieIntel posted a teaser image with word "Gulf" written in orange letters, hinting that Black Ops 6 is set during the Gulf War.

Notably, more teasers of the game will be shared after Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

