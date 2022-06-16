Activision board says no evidence senior execs ignored harassment cases

Adds background

June 16 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc's ATVI.O board and external advisers said on Thursday there was no evidence to suggest that senior executives intentionally ignored or attempted to downplay reported instances of gender harassment.

There were some substantiated instances of gender harassment, the independent directors of the company's board said in a filing.

But these instances did not support the conclusion that senior leadership or the board were aware of and tolerated gender harassment, the directors said.

Activision, which is being acquired by Microsoft Corp MSFT.O for $68.7 billion, has been under fire for alleged misconduct at the company.

California in July last year brought a lawsuit against the company, alleging it "fostered a sexist culture".

Activision has also been the subject of investigative stories detailing allegations of sexual harassment internally, with employees staging walkouts to protest the company's response to the issues.

Workers in November last year circulated a petition calling for the removal of Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick amid mounting criticism of the culture at the company.

In response, Activision's board formed a Workplace Responsibility Committee to oversee its progress in improving culture.

Activision Blizzard is also seeing unionization efforts from its employees with a small group of quality assurance testers voting for joining the Communications Workers of America last month.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)

