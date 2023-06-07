Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) Diablo IV Breaks Sales Record

Activision Blizzard’s ATVI Diablo IV, the highly anticipated expansion to the beloved Diablo series, has been officially launched. It has become Blizzard Entertainment's best-selling game of all time, surpassing all previous records in terms of pre-launch unit sales on both console and PC platforms.



Since the early access period began on Jun 1, players have collectively spent 93 million hours being immersed in the game, which is equivalent to more than 10,000 years of continuous gameplay.



Set 50 years after the events of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls, Diablo IV begins with the resurrection of Lilith, known as the daughter of Hatred, in the mortal realm of Sanctuary. Players have the freedom to customize their gameplay experience by exploring various skill trees and combining spells and abilities that complement their playstyle.



Diablo IV introduces cross-platform play and cross-progression across multiple platforms, including Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5 and PlayStation4. Players can enjoy cooperative gameplay with up to four players, including the option for two-player couch co-op on consoles.

Activision Blizzard, Inc Price and Consensus

Activision Blizzard, Inc price-consensus-chart | Activision Blizzard, Inc Quote

Activision Blizzard’s Strong Slate of Games to Boost Top Line

Activision Blizzard is a leader in the gaming industry with one of the best gaming slates including Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Blur, Star Wars and many more.



Microsoft MSFT is set to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $69-billion deal. Microsoft is developing a mobile store specifically for Xbox, enabling direct game access on mobile devices. The company aims to expand its existing community of gamers by incorporating ATVI’s content into this store. This move intends to offer a wider range of gaming options to players and further strengthen the engagement and connectivity among the gaming community.



Activision Blizzard recently revealed its plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for creating more immersive and captivating games. The company aims to implement AI not only within its games but also across its entire organization, driving transformational changes. In pursuit of this goal, ATVI acquired Peltarion last year, a move intended to bolster its AI integration efforts.



Upcoming games of Activision Blizzard include Crash Team Rumble, BlizzCon and Overwatch 2. These games are expected to boost the company’s top line in the upcoming quarters.



Shares of ATVI have gained 5.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 7.2% in the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of 90 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 83.67%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 44.49%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Activision Blizzard carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector, which investors can consider are Cinemark CNK and Crocs CROX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Cinemark have gained 104.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cinemark’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $868.74 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 16.75%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, which has increased by 5 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of Crocs have gained 6.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.56%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.95 per share, which has decreased by 5 cents over the past 30 days.





Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.