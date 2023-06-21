Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) Crash Team Rumble is Now Available

Activision Blizzard’s ATVI Crash Team Rumble has been released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Fans of this game can now join forces and gather Wumpa fruit together, crossing platforms between PlayStation and Xbox. It's time for fans to experience the chaotic fun of collecting Wumpa fruit with their friends.



Created by the highly skilled developers at Toys for Bob, Crash Team Rumble introduces an exciting multiplayer experience that combines intense team-based gameplay, strategic elements and comedic action. In this multiplayer video game, up to eight players compete against each other, racing to collect the maximum number of Wumpa fruits for their respective teams.



Crash Team Rumble can now be purchased for $29.99 SRP in its Standard Edition on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The Deluxe Edition, priced at $39.99 SRP, offers additional perks. The Standard Edition includes the complete game, along with extra post-launch seasonal content, limited-time modes and the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass.

Activision Blizzard, Inc Price and Consensus

Activision Blizzard, Inc price-consensus-chart | Activision Blizzard, Inc Quote

Activision Blizzard’s Upcoming Games to Boost Top Line

Activision Blizzard, a leading player in the gaming industry, possesses a strong and diverse portfolio of games, such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Blur, Star Wars and more.



In line with its commitment to innovation, ATVI has unveiled plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the immersive experience of the games. The company aims to implement AI not only within its games but also across its entire organization, driving transformative changes. To support this initiative, Activision Blizzard acquired Peltarion, a company specializing in AI integration.



In a significant development, Microsoft MSFT is set to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. Microsoft plans to create a mobile store specifically for Xbox, allowing direct access to games on mobile devices. This strategic move aims to expand Microsoft's gaming community by incorporating ATVI's content into the store, offering a wider range of gaming options and fostering stronger engagement and connectivity among gamers.



Upcoming games of Activision Blizzard include Call of Duty- Vanguard, BlizzCon and Overwatch 2. These highly anticipated titles are expected to contribute to the company's revenue growth in the coming quarters.



Shares of ATVI have gained 7% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 11.1% in the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of 88 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 79.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.45 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 49.59%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Activision Blizzard carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Cinemark CNK and DraftKings DKNG are some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector which investors can consider. Currently, CNK and DKNG carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Cinemark have gained 89.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cinemark’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $868.74 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 16.75%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of DraftKings have gained 117.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $714.58 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 53.28%. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 29 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.





Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.