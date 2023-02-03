US Markets
Activision Blizzard to pay $35mln to settle workplace charges, U.S. SEC says

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

February 03, 2023 — 09:03 am EST

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million to settle allegations over its handling of workplace complaints and violations of whistleblower protection rules, U.S. financial regulators said on Friday.

"Activision Blizzard failed to implement necessary controls to collect and review employee complaints about workplace misconduct, which left it without the means to determine whether larger issues existed that needed to be disclosed to investors,” said Jason Burt, who heads the Securities and Exchange Commission's Denver office, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

