Activision Blizzard To Create $18 Mln Fund To Settle Sexual Harassment & Discrimination Case

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) said it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or EEOC to settle claims and to further strengthen policies and programs to prevent harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace.

Under the agreement, the company has committed to create an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants.

The company noted that any amounts not used for claimants will be divided between charities that advance women in the video game industry or promote awareness around harassment and gender equality issues as well as company diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, as approved by the EEOC.

The company also said it will develop software tools and training programs to improve workplace policies and practices for employers across the technology industry.

In addition, the company noted that it will upgrade its policies, practices, and training to further prevent and eliminate harassment and discrimination in its workplaces.

The company will provide ongoing oversight and review of its training programs, investigation policies, disciplinary framework and compliance by appointing a third-party equal opportunity consultant whose findings will be regularly reported to Board of Directors as well as the Commission.

