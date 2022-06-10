Markets
Activision Blizzard To Begin Talks With Communications Workers Of America

(RTTNews) - Entertainment company Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick revealed on Friday in a letter to all US employees that the company will begin negotiations with the Communications Workers of America related to the 27 quality assurance employees at Raven Software, the majority of whom have chosen to be represented by this union, to enter into a collective bargaining agreement.

Kotick wrote that the company is beginning this process after major investments in its QA team members over the past couple years, including significantly increasing starting pay for QA specialists and converting over 1,100 U.S.-based temporary and contingent QA workers to full-time positions.

