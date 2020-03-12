Activision Blizzard Taps Google Exec as New President and COO

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Google executive Daniel Alegre as its new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 7. This news came about a month after the video game powerhouse announced a multiyear deal with Alphabet that made Google Cloud its preferred cloud host for online gaming, and gave YouTube exclusive broadcasting rights for Overwatch League, Call of Duty League, and other esports events.

Activision Blizzard describes Alegre as someone with "decades of global experience in entertainment and technology and a consistent record of driving revenue growth at Google." He will be in charge of the company's three business segments -- Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment -- and will report directly to CEO Bobby Kotick.

Image source: Getty Images.

The right hire to oversee its global reach

In a statement, Kotick explained that his company's greatest challenge is "prioritizing the many opportunities we have and recruiting and retaining the talent needed to execute with focus and excellence."

Kotick identified the qualities needed for this role in Alegre. "I was deeply impressed by Daniel's entrepreneurial drive and broad and deep experience in driving global growth across a variety of businesses in a rapidly changing industry," he said.

At Google, Alegre was President of Global Retail and Shopping. He ran Google's Asia Pacific and Japan businesses and helped the tech giant penetrate India and other countries throughout the region, including Australia and Korea.

That experience could prove particularly valuable in his efforts to expand the video game company's reach and attract new players from around the world, since China has the world's largest population of gamers and is a hotbed for the growing esports industry.

10 stocks we like better than Activision Blizzard

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Activision Blizzard wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Ballard owns shares of Activision Blizzard. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet (A shares), and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.